Setting a budget for the school holidays: Here are some tips to stretch your dollar

Mr Lim, 48, has over two decades of experience in financial services. He previously headed the personal financial services and private wealth management team in UOB China.

Q: My family and I will be travelling during the school holidays and spending more than usual. How can we avoid overspending?

A: This may seem elementary, but we often do not set a fixed budget for our holidays. Having a clear idea of how much you would like to spend helps you stay disciplined before and during your trip.

You could convert this amount using a multi-currency wallet, such as Mighty FX on our UOB TMRW app, and only spend from your foreign currency accounts so you do not exceed your budget.

Planning ahead also helps. You usually find better rates for airfares and hotels the earlier you start planning. This could apply to exchange rates too. For example, the Monetary Authority of Singapore recently paused its policy tightening, which could result in the Singdollar weakening against currencies such as the euro or Australian dollar in the months ahead.

Remember to buy travel insurance ahead of time. Your plan should cover you for trip cancellation, overseas medical treatments and follow-up medical expenses after you return, among other things. Skimping on your travel plans would be for nought if you incur large expenses due to unforeseen events.

Q: Having a multi-currency wallet seems to be a convenient way to convert currencies for my overseas trips. How do I choose one?

A: Make sure the exchange rates are transparent and be aware of additional fees that will be levied, such as for conversions over a certain amount or during the weekend.

If you do not have time to track exchange rates closely, being able to set alerts and automatically make conversions at predetermined rates would be helpful. Also check if there are caps on how much you can convert.

Consider whether your foreign currency holdings will earn any interest and check how convenient it will be to spend in your foreign currencies.

Being able to pay with a debit card online and overseas without additional fees can stretch your dollars further, while the ability to withdraw cash from overseas automated teller machines means you do not have to carry large sums of cash.

With Mighty FX, there are no conversion fees currently, and only the amount quoted will be debited from your account. You can set rate alerts and receive interest on both your Singdollar and selected foreign currency balances – an added benefit of converting early if you encounter a good rate. There is no limit on your monthly spends, so you do not have to worry if you are on a longer trip.