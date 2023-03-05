Sale of $10m Phuket villa lands S’pore owners in two disputes

The Thai resort haven of Phuket has been luring visitors for many years, but the swaying palms and sandy beaches turned into something of a legal hot spot for a Singapore couple.

It seemed like a dream come true for overseas property investors – the couple had the opportunity to invest in an exclusive resort villa with breathtaking sea views near the holiday town of Kamala. They were savvy enough to buy the villa located at Andara Resort when it was built in 2007, although it is not known how much they paid for it.