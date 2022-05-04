Rising property prices, GST hike top concerns of young investors

Singapore's planned goods and services tax (GST) hike starting next year and rising property prices were among the top concerns of investors in their 20s, according to a survey released by Singapore-based digital wealth adviser Endowus.

The survey, which involved 680 participants across all age groups, showed that 58 per cent of respondents between 21 and 29 were concerned over the imminent GST rate hike. Respondents in this age group were either still finishing up their education or just starting off in their careers and growing their savings and investment portfolios.

Singapore's GST rate will increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1 next year, and from 8 per cent to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024. The move was announced during the Budget debate in February.

The policy move comes as Singapore grapples with rising inflation, which hit a 10-year high in March.

This resulted in an aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the Monetary Authority of Singapore last month to cap the surge in prices.

One of the survey participants, 21-year-old Kimberely Misson, who is currently self-employed, said that while the GST hike was something that most Singaporeans had already anticipated, the timing of its roll-out had taken some by surprise.

"I think people were expecting a GST hike sooner or later but were caught off guard with how soon it was going to be implemented.

"This is even more so because we've just come out of a pandemic and inflation is rising faster than expected, so people need time to adjust to all these things."

The survey also revealed that 13 per cent of respondents aged 21 to 29 were concerned about the impact rising property prices would have on their finances.

Another respondent, 28-year-old Kelly Lai, an accountant who started working in 2018, said the idea of buying a Housing Board apartment with her fiance was something she had initially looked forward to with much excitement. But now the early euphoria has simmered down.

"Rising property prices are a great concern to me as I am planning to buy a house for the first time," said Ms Lai, who is also making preparations for her wedding next year.

She had initially planned to invite around 150 people for the celebrations but is now considering scaling it down to save on costs.