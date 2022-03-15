Quality is the new core – and these are the reasons

Quality to the core

Within an investor’s overall portfolio, the differentiated allocation that quality companies offer can lead to a smoother journey throughout the cycle.

In short, there are fewer risks connected to the strength of the economic recovery than those that exist with value stocks, and fewer valuation and inflation risks than those that come with growth stocks.

“We remain confident that our approach will be well-equipped to perform well through an inflationary environment and be resilient should there be any periods of market weakness,” says Mr Neil Finlay, investment director – Quality at Ninety One.

In reality, the preferred companies are those that have invested substantially to reinforce their business models, with significant exposure to key long-term trends such as data usage and digitalisation, ageing populations and healthcare, and nutrition and wellness.

* For illustrative purposes only. This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation for any particular security.

^ Source: Microsoft, Dec 31, 2021

** Source: Morningstar, November 2021. Cumulative returns of the indices from January 2007 to November 2021. Past performance should not be taken as a guide to the future, losses may be made.

