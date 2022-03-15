Quality is the new core – and these are the reasons

The commonly used phrase “quality over quantity” has rarely seemed so apt amid the unprecedented macro and market uncertainties in the wake of Covid-19.
Initial consensus in mid-2021 that fears about inflation would be transitory has shifted, given ongoing challenges such as the pronounced energy crisis and supply chain bottlenecks. In parallel, many businesses remain confronted by ever-rising input costs while central banks are poised to increase interest rates. Against this backdrop, identifying which companies can reliably and consistently deliver long-term shareholder returns is easier said than done.
This is where the timeless nature of quality is a critical differentiator for investors. In particular, three core characteristics help insulate quality businesses from the damage inflation and rate hikes can bring – and allow them to deliver resilient earnings growth:
“We believe quality companies can deliver consistent long-term performance and growth irrespective of the macro picture,” says Mr John Cappetta, head of Private Banking – Asia Advisor at global asset management firm Ninety One. “Quality companies in the tech software sector, for example, are unlikely to be anywhere near as negatively impacted as other companies by complex or lengthy supply chains that have become common in a post-Covid world.”
Figure 1: Five key attributes of quality at Ninety One
Survive and thrive
Companies that meet these criteria can be found across multiple industries. Some businesses, such as ASML* and Moody’s*, for example, maintain explicit pricing power by offering critical products and services.
Others, like Estee Lauder* and Nestle*, rely on large portfolios of dominant brands and premium positioning to make them well-placed to mitigate the risks of input cost inflation.
In the tech space, meanwhile, to capitalise on the accelerated influence of digitalisation on all aspects of how we now work, consume and live, businesses with subscription models tend to be more consistent, dependable and less cyclical than companies focused on transaction revenue.
Further, to leverage the advantage of being capital light, Verisign* and Intuit* can sustain profitable free cash-flow growth to reinvest into the business to fund future expansion or distribute to shareholders as dividends or buybacks.
Meanwhile, online travel agent Booking Holdings* also possesses key quality attributes. Despite being directly impacted by pandemic-induced restrictions, it is outperforming other travel operators due to its strong balance sheet and variable cost base – giving it flexibility in times of stress.
In the financial sector, fintech and savings platforms are also notable for their relatively capital-light models.
Different quality: looking beyond value and growth
More broadly, quality investing stands out from other, more familiar styles such as value or growth investing.
For example, conventional wisdom in an inflationary environment is to back companies with growth potential due to their having pricing power and being capital intensive. However, businesses with high fixed cost bases tend to be what we would define as “lower quality” even during buoyant markets – and likely to fare much worse during inflationary periods.
By contrast, quality companies are defined by their ability to deliver resilient earnings growth throughout market cycles, including more uncertain ones.
Another common belief that can mislead investors is the need to own value or cyclical stocks in periods of inflation and rising rates.
This is based on expectations that holdings will benefit from lower starting multiples and shorter-dated cash flows as discount rates rise. Yet quality companies with typically stronger balance sheets will be less impacted by higher financing costs as rates rise – they will also actually benefit directly from higher rates where they have net cash on their balance sheet.
In addition, quality stocks may deliver greater diversification in portfolios. So, while many investors tend to get lured by famous tech companies, this will potentially result in portfolios that are prone to concentration risk.
Instead, in the big tech space, Microsoft* has several appealing attributes: recurring revenue streams from its subscription-based cloud offering; a dominant market position in enterprise software with an entrenched global user base; tens of billions of dollars in net cash on the balance sheet^; and sustainable cash-flow generation from its platform.
Figure 2: Quality has delivered distinct periods of outperformance to value and growth**
Quality to the core
Within an investor’s overall portfolio, the differentiated allocation that quality companies offer can lead to a smoother journey throughout the cycle.
In short, there are fewer risks connected to the strength of the economic recovery than those that exist with value stocks, and fewer valuation and inflation risks than those that come with growth stocks.
“We remain confident that our approach will be well-equipped to perform well through an inflationary environment and be resilient should there be any periods of market weakness,” says Mr Neil Finlay, investment director – Quality at Ninety One.
In reality, the preferred companies are those that have invested substantially to reinforce their business models, with significant exposure to key long-term trends such as data usage and digitalisation, ageing populations and healthcare, and nutrition and wellness.
* For illustrative purposes only. This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation for any particular security.
^ Source: Microsoft, Dec 31, 2021
** Source: Morningstar, November 2021. Cumulative returns of the indices from January 2007 to November 2021. Past performance should not be taken as a guide to the future, losses may be made.
