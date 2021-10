An extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the United States Constitution, as adopted by America's founding fathers at a convention in Philadelphia in 1787, will be put up for bidding by Sotheby's in mid-November.

Sotheby's, announcing the upcoming sale of the document on the 234th anniversary of its signing by delegates to the Constitutional Convention, estimated its value at US$15 million (S$20.4 million) to US$20 million.