Quality counts when investing in uncertain times

With rising interest rates, inflation and volatility, stock investors can no longer just follow the herd. This is generally well understood, as is the need to diversify portfolios. Yet returns still drive allocation decisions, so what is an effective way to generate positive performance in tough market conditions?
The key is to take a highly differentiated approach to traditional benchmarks. This can help investors avoid the pitfalls of becoming over-reliant on a relatively limited number of well-known tech names that dominate globally-followed indices such as MSCI World and S&P 500.
To achieve this, companies defined as “quality” offer a viable option. These companies possess enduring competitive advantages that enable them to deliver long-term structural growth. This makes them resilient during times of economic stress due to revenues being repeatable. And with an ability to generate cash flows regardless of the macro backdrop, they can potentially outperform the wider market, with an opportunity to pay out dividends.
“In an equity market that remains uncertain, world-class quality companies in different sectors are particularly appealing,” says Mr Neil Finlay, investment director – Quality at global asset management firm Ninety One.
In short, quality equities should be considered as a core allocation in any portfolio. Not only can this provide greater certainty in an uncertain world; it is an investment goal that can potentially enable portfolios to outperform the benchmark over the long term, too.
Figure 1: Quality equities – a core allocation for any portfolios
Quality clearly stands out
Among the quality companies available today, technology software, consumer staples and healthcare may offer potential opportunities for investors.
But even within these sectors, certain attributes stand out. For example, quality companies future-proof their businesses by continually investing in research and development (R&D). This has a dual benefit of driving product innovation and strengthening barriers to entry.
Another characteristic is a rock-solid balance sheet, which is reflected by lower debt levels than the wider market given that these firms have relatively low capital expenditures. In turn, this may maximise operational flexibility.
Among appealing quality names in attractive sectors, some examples include:
- ASML*, the Dutch multinational, which has forged a market leadership in EUV (extreme ultraviolet) technology that has transformed it from being a lithography market leader to a genuine monopoly, with an entrenched position in the supply chain.
- Swiss biotech firm Roche*, which has an impressive product pipeline, backed up by its R&D effectiveness, to give it a strong economic moat in the face of inherent tail risks from the increasing adoption of generic oncology-related substitutes in developed markets.
- Booking Holdings*, the online travel agent, which has created a network that ultimately leads to an unrivalled amount of accommodation inventory – with a flexible cost base to mitigate cyclicality and maintain profits, plus no need for significant capital to grow.
Figure 2: Key long-term themes*
Why a purist approach is key to quality
For investors who want exposure to quality companies, they need to be mindful that an increasingly wide adoption of the terminology has led to inconsistency in investment approaches, based on a lack of clarity about what quality really means.
The key is to take a purist approach to prevent any ‘blurring’ of the definition with growth or value investing. “Ninety One’s Quality investment approach reflects a purer and more consistent expression of quality that is focused solely on what we believe to be attractively valued, best-of-breed Quality companies with the same core DNA that we believe may drive long-term outperformance over a full cycle,” says Mr John Cappetta, head of Private Banking – Asia Advisor at Ninety One.
The characteristics of a quality company create specific benefits that facilitate them to deliver on their promise to investors.
In particular, as highlighted in the image below, we believe these stocks are well-placed to grow robustly in a recovering market – not just when markets are stormy.
A key attribute that helps quality companies expand in the aftermath of a downturn is their strong cash position. This comes from being both cash-flow resilient and having accessible cash. Simply put, after a shake-out, the strong tend to get stronger.
How Ninety One knows quality
These considerations result in a high conviction, low turnover portfolio, based on a philosophy of “know what you own and why you own it”.
At the same, higher concentration doesn’t necessarily equate to higher volatility. “We know the companies we own because, in most cases, we have been long term shareholders,” says Mr Cappetta. “We seek to compound their attractive returns and dividend growth over a long-term investment cycle.”
This has developed throughout a long-term track record over various different cycles, supported by a distinctive team structure across multiple locations globally and with notable experience across both developed and emerging markets.
Ninety One’s Global Franchise Fund and Global Quality Equity Income Fund (altogether, the “Funds”)^ focus on Quality companies which may deliver long-term structural growth and resilience, and compound cash flows at sustainably high levels of profitability. The Funds seek long-term outperformance by striving to achieve meaningful participation in up markets and smaller draw-downs in down markets.
In sync with this longer term engagement with companies, sustainability has over time become fully embedded in the quality investment philosophy and research process. This is a good fit, given the competitive advantages associated with a sustainably-minded business model that allocates cash flow in a way that is aligned with other key stakeholders, not just shareholders.
The process is anchored in valuation discipline – a focus on quality at a reasonable price, not growth at any price.
“We believe it is at times like now, after largely indiscriminate sell-offs when share-price moves detach from fundamentals, that the opportunity to build a quality portfolio at low valuations is often the greatest,” explains Cappetta.
Click here to find out more about Ninety One.
* For illustrative purposes only. This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation for any particular security. Individual security performance does not represent the Funds’ performance. There is no guarantee that the Funds are currently investing and/or will invest in the securities in the future.
^ The Funds are sub-funds of the Ninety One Global Strategy Fund.
Disclaimers
This document is for information and general circulation only. It does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific person who may receive it. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. The value of the shares in the Funds and the income accruing to the shares, if any, may fall or rise. The Funds may use or invest in financial derivatives. Any opinions stated are honestly held but are not guaranteed and should not be relied upon. It does not constitute investment advice, or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, investment product or service. Potential investor should read the details of the Prospectus before deciding to subscribe for or purchase the Funds. Investment involves risk. Please refer to the Singapore Offering Documents (including the risk factors set out therein) and the relevant Product Highlights Sheet for details which are available at your bank and financial advisor. For more information, please contact your bank and financial advisor. Investors may wish to seek advice from a financial advisor before making a commitment to purchase shares of the Fund. In the event that an investor chooses not to seek advice from a financial advisor, he/she should consider carefully whether the Funds in question is suitable for him/her. Informational sources are considered reliable but you should conduct your own verification of information contained herein. In Singapore, this document is issued by Ninety One Singapore Pte. Limited (company registration number: 201220398M) and has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Except as otherwise authorised, this information may not be shown, copied, transmitted, or otherwise given to any third party without Ninety One’s prior written consent. © 2022 Ninety One. All rights reserved. Issued by Ninety One, March 2022.