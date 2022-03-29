Quality counts when investing in uncertain times

How Ninety One knows quality

These considerations result in a high conviction, low turnover portfolio, based on a philosophy of “know what you own and why you own it”.

At the same, higher concentration doesn’t necessarily equate to higher volatility. “We know the companies we own because, in most cases, we have been long term shareholders,” says Mr Cappetta. “We seek to compound their attractive returns and dividend growth over a long-term investment cycle.”

This has developed throughout a long-term track record over various different cycles, supported by a distinctive team structure across multiple locations globally and with notable experience across both developed and emerging markets.

Ninety One’s Global Franchise Fund and Global Quality Equity Income Fund (altogether, the “Funds”)^ focus on Quality companies which may deliver long-term structural growth and resilience, and compound cash flows at sustainably high levels of profitability. The Funds seek long-term outperformance by striving to achieve meaningful participation in up markets and smaller draw-downs in down markets.

In sync with this longer term engagement with companies, sustainability has over time become fully embedded in the quality investment philosophy and research process. This is a good fit, given the competitive advantages associated with a sustainably-minded business model that allocates cash flow in a way that is aligned with other key stakeholders, not just shareholders.

The process is anchored in valuation discipline – a focus on quality at a reasonable price, not growth at any price.

“We believe it is at times like now, after largely indiscriminate sell-offs when share-price moves detach from fundamentals, that the opportunity to build a quality portfolio at low valuations is often the greatest,” explains Cappetta.

Click here to find out more about Ninety One.

* For illustrative purposes only. This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation for any particular security. Individual security performance does not represent the Funds’ performance. There is no guarantee that the Funds are currently investing and/or will invest in the securities in the future.

^ The Funds are sub-funds of the Ninety One Global Strategy Fund.

Disclaimers

This document is for information and general circulation only. It does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific person who may receive it. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. The value of the shares in the Funds and the income accruing to the shares, if any, may fall or rise. The Funds may use or invest in financial derivatives. Any opinions stated are honestly held but are not guaranteed and should not be relied upon. It does not constitute investment advice, or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, investment product or service. Potential investor should read the details of the Prospectus before deciding to subscribe for or purchase the Funds. Investment involves risk. Please refer to the Singapore Offering Documents (including the risk factors set out therein) and the relevant Product Highlights Sheet for details which are available at your bank and financial advisor. For more information, please contact your bank and financial advisor. Investors may wish to seek advice from a financial advisor before making a commitment to purchase shares of the Fund. In the event that an investor chooses not to seek advice from a financial advisor, he/she should consider carefully whether the Funds in question is suitable for him/her. Informational sources are considered reliable but you should conduct your own verification of information contained herein. In Singapore, this document is issued by Ninety One Singapore Pte. Limited (company registration number: 201220398M) and has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Except as otherwise authorised, this information may not be shown, copied, transmitted, or otherwise given to any third party without Ninety One’s prior written consent. © 2022 Ninety One. All rights reserved. Issued by Ninety One, March 2022.

