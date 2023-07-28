Pitfalls of being financial influencers

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was fined US$1.3 million in 2022 to settle claims she broke rules when touting cryptocurrency. PHOTO: REUTERS

Paul J. Davies

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Being a social media influencer used to be so much fun – and rewarding! Bash out a post about your lovely new shoes, favourite drink or hot new moneymaking scheme, and watch the likes and dollars roll in. But some busybody always has to get involved.

Britain’s financial conduct regulator and its advertising watchdog are launching an effort to remind celebrities and online personalities that they have real-world responsibilities in what they promote – and a whole list of rules to follow. Aside from upsetting their fans, there are massive fines and even prison to worry about.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top