Pitfalls of being financial influencers

Being a social media influencer used to be so much fun – and rewarding! Bash out a post about your lovely new shoes, favourite drink or hot new moneymaking scheme, and watch the likes and dollars roll in. But some busybody always has to get involved.

Britain’s financial conduct regulator and its advertising watchdog are launching an effort to remind celebrities and online personalities that they have real-world responsibilities in what they promote – and a whole list of rules to follow. Aside from upsetting their fans, there are massive fines and even prison to worry about.