A retiree who took legal action when he saw his $270,000 electric Jaguar disappear after being ripped off by a cheating car salesman is still out of pocket despite winning a High Court case against the dodgy dealer.

While the court judgment went in his favour, it turned out to be a Pyrrhic victory because the dealer from a firm Invest readers will recognise – 360 VR Cars – did not pay up and even put the vehicle out of reach by transferring the ownership to another dealer.