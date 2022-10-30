One in three people in Singapore loses sleep over money: Survey

SINGAPORE - This will sound rather obvious but if you don’t want to lose sleep over money, make sure you have a plan to save, invest and spend within your means. Banal it may well be but the disturbing truth is that around 30 per cent of people in Singapore are losing sleep due to the constant worry that they do not have enough money.

And 46 per cent of residents here also encounter some kind of anxiety that affects their health and mental wellness due to stress related to their income and finances. Most feel this way because they are not just fending for themselves but have close relatives such as spouses, children, parents and siblings to take care of as well.