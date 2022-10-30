One in three people in Singapore loses sleep over money: Survey

Most participants said that they were increasingly worried about unexpected expenses. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Tan Ooi Boon
Invest Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - This will sound rather obvious but if you don’t want to lose sleep over money, make sure you have a plan to save, invest and spend within your means. Banal it may well be but the disturbing truth is that around 30 per cent of people in Singapore are losing sleep due to the constant worry that they do not have enough money.

And 46 per cent of residents here also encounter some kind of anxiety that affects their health and mental wellness due to stress related to their income and finances. Most feel this way because they are not just fending for themselves but have close relatives such as spouses, children, parents and siblings to take care of as well.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top