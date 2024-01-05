New Year resolutions to save the planet and your pocket

Climate change often feels like an insurmountable challenge: The whole planet must move away from fossil fuels and rethink how we live, eat and get around. But the path to net-zero carbon emission is not unlike a series of humanity-wide New Year’s resolutions – to try a new way, to follow through on change, and to unlock a different and better permutation of ourselves.

That applies on the individual level, too. Because we can all do better when it comes to addressing the worsening climate crisis – the how just depends on the level of time, energy and money you’re willing to spend. Whether you’re looking to get up to speed on the problem or jump straight into solving it, here are some suggestions on where to start.