New incubator scheme for early-stage start-ups

A start-up incubation programme for young entrepreneurs by venture capital firm Trive Ventures and JustCo Lab has garnered "plenty of interest".

The nine-month programme - named Trive Labs - offers early-stage enterprises support, resources and mentorship through JustCo, one of Asia's largest co-working communities.

Qualifying firms get complimentary hot-desking access at the JustCo Lab in Marina Square, said a joint statement by Trive and JustCo yesterday.

Start-ups in the programme also get immediate access to JustCo's regional community of more than 17,000 members - from start-ups to small and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies.

And they have access to a suite of JustCo's and Trive's business benefits, including flexible workspaces, complimentary business services, workshops, exclusive event invitations and community network opportunities.

Mentors who are "successful entrepreneurs and seniors in the corporate world" are on hand as well.

The JustCo Lab also hosts hackathons and masterclasses to educate and provide more exposure for members.

Trive Labs is designed for entrepreneurs who have successfully attained the Startup SG Founder grant with Trive as an accredited mentor partner, or have attained external funding exceeding $20,000.

Start-ups must also have a defensible tech slant and a positive outlook for regional expansion.

The programme is almost fully subscribed and is still garnering interest, the firms said.

JustCo and its members benefit by being first-in-line adopters of new solutions and innovation developed from the JustCo Lab partnerships. Members can better identify potential business investment targets among these early-stage start-ups and contribute by being a mentor to the start-up ecosystem.

Separately, JustCo has launched an app to foster collaboration among its members.

Members can get "seamless" access to any centre, book resources, sign up for exclusive events, enjoy members-only perks, receive community news, and submit and track service requests.

Members can build their presence in the JustCo global network with personalised business profiles and match themselves with potential customers.