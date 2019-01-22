NEA launches $2m fund for ground-up zero-waste projects

SINGAPORE - Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) has launched a $2 million fund to provide grants for zero-waste projects, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor announced on Tuesday (Jan 22).

The money will fund "Towards Zero Waste Grants" that will support ground-up initiatives that encourage households to recyle right and that drive waste reduction and recycling in any of three waste streams: packaging waste, food waste, and electrical and electronic waste, the NEA said in a statement.

Individuals, interest groups, non-governmental organisations, grassroots organisations and corporations may apply from Feb 1, 2019.

"We hope to support ground-up initiatives from the 3P (people, public and private) sectors that will rally the community to take positive actions, and help Singapore achieve its vision of a zero-waste nation," Ms Khor said.