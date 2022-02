Finance executive Chng Bee Leng has spent her entire career with one employer and is pleased to say that not a moment has been boring. She joined OCBC Bank 27 years ago and has rotated through different departments until she took up her latest post four years ago - group head of risk policy.

It has proved to be an invigorating, fast-moving role that requires learning about the growing field of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainable finance.