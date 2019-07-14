More taxpayers turning to Iras' digital channels; customised services boost efficiency

More and more taxpayers are embracing the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's (Iras) digital interaction platforms because they are simple and save time.

Instead of visiting the Taxpayer and Business Service Centre at Revenue House or calling the hotline, taxpayers are increasingly switching to digital modes when interacting with the taxman.

The Iras received 58,400 more inquiries on its digital interaction channels - Ask Jamie @ Iras and Iras live chat - this tax-filing season than the last (an increase of 66.8 per cent), while the number of calls fell 11.7 per cent and visits dipped 11.1 per cent.

There is greater convenience and efficiency when you connect digitally.

Tax information can be readily accessed any time while inquiries or payments can be made on the go using personal mobile devices.

The taxman is also delivering more customised services by employing interaction analytics and forecasting technology.

For instance, it analysed the profile of returning taxpayers at its Taxpayer and Business Service Centre and encouraged those who were likely to require filing assistance to make e-appointments prior to their visit.

The taxman also pre-empted the nature of inquiries by identifying recurring key phrases across its digital interaction channels.

For instance, the Ask Jamie chatbot predicts what someone is searching for as the person types and provides suggestions, much like Google's auto-fill function.