It is literally music to the bosses' ears. Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management is bucking the hybrid work trend by introducing a slew of creative measures, including putting a grand piano in the office lobby for executives to have a go at it.

In the Asia-Pacific headquarters of the world's second biggest office landlord in Sydney, 90 per cent of staff have been coming in for close to a year, according to Ms Sophie Fallman, managing partner and head of Australia real estate.