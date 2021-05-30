More older US workers are retiring early

After a year of early-morning Zoom calls, the spectre of a deadly virus and soaring stock and real estate values, working American baby boomers who can afford it plan to get out while the getting's good.

About 2.7 million Americans aged 55 or older are contemplating retirement years earlier than they'd imagined because of the pandemic, government data shows. They're more likely to be those who have a larger amount of accumulated wealth, and many cite robust retirement accounts and Covid-19 fatigue for their early exit, according to interviews with wealth managers and federal surveys.

