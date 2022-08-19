Fight inflation and prepare for golden years: How to make your money work harder for you

Most Singaporeans are worried about the state of the global economy and inflation.

Out of some 200 respondents surveyed by online trading platform moomoo recently, more than two-thirds voiced their concern at rising prices and economic uncertainty. The survey was conducted via the app and all of the respondents were Singaporeans.

Their concerns are not unfounded and becoming financially independent has become more important than ever.

Financial security may mean different things to different people. But simply put, it is the ability to provide for you and your loved ones financially, and to have the freedom to enjoy life to the fullest.