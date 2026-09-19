Money trauma is a growing topic of discussion in Singapore, say coaches and social workers
- Money trauma could stems from childhood financial struggles, impacting adults' emotions, identities, and behaviours around money, often causing anxiety.
- Rising living costs and job insecurity in Singapore have increased money-related stress, with many facing retrenchment fears and financial instability.
- Experts stress understanding personal money beliefs, breaking generational cycles, and seeking financial education and support to manage and overcome money trauma effectively.
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SINGAPORE – Growing up, Michelle Mah felt like money was never enough and “always hard to earn”.