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Money trauma is a growing topic of discussion in Singapore, say coaches and social workers

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The city’s fast pace of life and rising cost of living have led to more anxieties related to money.

Singapore’s fast pace of life and the rising cost of living have led to more anxieties related to money.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Alyssa Woo

  • Money trauma could stems from childhood financial struggles, impacting adults' emotions, identities, and behaviours around money, often causing anxiety.
  • Rising living costs and job insecurity in Singapore have increased money-related stress, with many facing retrenchment fears and financial instability.
  • Experts stress understanding personal money beliefs, breaking generational cycles, and seeking financial education and support to manage and overcome money trauma effectively.

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SINGAPORE – Growing up, Michelle Mah felt like money was never enough and “always hard to earn”.

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