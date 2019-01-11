Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Avoid the 3Cs of financial planning

Mind Your Business: Avoid the 3Cs of financial planning

12:53 mins

Synopsis: Most people think financial planning is just wealth accumulation and as a result, just buy products and ignore other aspects.

This can lead to the three Cs - confusion, conflict and costs. Mr Ho Eng Lee is senior financial services manager at Apex and he talks us through on how it should be done.

