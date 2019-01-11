Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Avoid the 3Cs of financial planning

Mr Ho Eng Lee, senior financial services manager at Apex, talks us through financial planning in this Money FM podcast.
Mr Ho Eng Lee, senior financial services manager at Apex, talks us through financial planning in this Money FM podcast.
Published
1 hour ago

Mind Your Business: Avoid the 3Cs of financial planning

12:53 mins

Synopsis: Most people think financial planning is just wealth accumulation and as a result, just buy products and ignore other aspects.

This can lead to the three Cs - confusion, conflict and costs. Mr Ho Eng Lee is senior financial services manager at Apex and he talks us through on how it should be done.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content