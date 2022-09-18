Veteran investor has a tried and tested game plan

Investing with clear long-term goals instead of trying to time the market has served private investments executive Vish Ramaswami well over the years.

A disciplined application of this tried and tested game plan keeps him focused on building his holdings in equities and fixed-income assets. The result is a "balanced portfolio with a risk level appropriate to my current stage in life", says Mr Ramaswami, who is in his mid-40s and managing director and head of Asia-Pacific private investments at global investment firm Cambridge Associates.