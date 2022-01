Investing is about managing risks to reap rewards but everyone has different ideas about how to get there and just how much they are willing to gamble on reaching their wealth goals, says fintech executive Don Guo.

While many are content to play it safe by taking a slow and sure approach, Mr Guo, the 37-year-old co-founder and chief executive of Broctagon Fintech Group, considers himself an active investor with a high risk appetite.