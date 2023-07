SINGAPORE – Algorithms, research reports and so forth can be invaluable in assessing an investment, but sometimes the word on the street can go a long way in determining if it’s actually worthwhile, says fintech executive Pratik Gandhi.

Of course, he looks at the financials when investing in equities, but he also puts in the legwork by speaking to employees, competitors, customers and suppliers in a technique known as “scuttlebutt”, coined by American investor and author Philip Fisher.