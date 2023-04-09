Me & My Money: Career is our most crucial asset, says financial services exec

SINGAPORE – A career is our most important asset as it allows us to make other investments down the road, says financial services executive Eric Chng.

“People often talk about their investment portfolio as a means of asset protection or growth. To achieve these two things, we must first have asset-generation capabilities.”

Investors buy a share for its attractive dividend or a bond for its secured fixed income, he says. In the same way, people need to invest in their careers to gain capability to accumulate and allocate assets.

Mr Chng, 49, has spent more than two decades working in the financial markets, and is now State Street’s Asia-Pacific head of cross-product client solutions for alternative investments and private markets.

He was regional head of business development for global hedge fund administrator Citco before joining State Street in August 2021.

Before that, he held key management roles at BNY Mellon and senior positions at the Singapore Exchange, Daiwa Capital Markets and Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking.

“I have had a unique career path, undertaking roles from the front to the back office... My exposure to investors of all scales and complexities has given me a deep understanding of the trends that impact our world,” he says.

He notes that the Asia-Pacific has been the growth engine for State Street’s global business. “The alternative asset manager segment I oversee is capturing increased market share and will continue to be a key contribution to the growth of our business in the region.”

The Singaporean, who holds a master of business administration from Australia’s Macquarie Graduate School of Management, admits that his passion for work sometimes comes at the expense of personal and family time.

“Balance is important, so I try to remind myself that life is a marathon – you have to sprint now and then, but you need to find and maintain a good pace so that you can breathe a little,” says Mr Chng, whose partner works at a global headhunting firm. They have a daughter, 17, and son, 14.

Q: What is in your personal portfolio?

A: My portfolio is very diversified. I invest my money in insurance, equities, bonds, commodities, properties and private markets.

Insurance is important in my personal portfolio. With lower disposable income in my early years, I tended to buy investment-linked policies which offered lower protection value. As I advanced in my career, I focused on covering myself with adequate critical illness, accident and term coverage via riders. The protection per dollar is much higher and I can use the savings to invest.

Probably because I am in the financial industry, I believe that over time, stocks tend to outperform most other asset classes. My allocation is 60 per cent equities, 20 per cent bonds and 10 per cent alternative asset classes. I usually hold 10 per cent in cash to capture good buying opportunities.

I began my investment journey by analysing single stocks that generate high dividend yields, and buy to hold for a 10-year period. I also look at their market capitalisation, fundamentals and ownership structures. I prefer long-term large dividend stocks held by pension funds and large asset owners as they tend to be more resilient.

Thirty per cent of my stock portfolio is in direct holdings I have invested in over time. These are mainly Asia-Pacific equities. The remaining 70 per cent is through discretionary mandates and tends to be via ETFs (exchange-traded funds), which allow me to build a diversified portfolio globally at a lower cost.