Me & My Money: 35-year-old fund manager has not recorded a losing year in FX markets

SINGAPORE – Currency investments can be notoriously risky, but they have provided an element of stability to fund manager Ashli Koe’s personal portfolio amid volatile markets.
Ms Koe, 35, has not recorded a losing year since she started investing in foreign exchange (FX) markets a decade ago.
They have consistently delivered superior risk-adjusted returns and outperformed most traditional asset classes during periods of market turmoil, she says.
FX investing is also central to her work at Salzworth Asset Management, where she manages the firm’s Global Currency Fund, which trades G-10 currencies – a group comprising the world’s most popular and liquid ones.
Finance is far from Ms Koe’s only venture. She had racked up more than 20 jobs by the time she finished her bachelor of business administration at the National University of Singapore (NUS), including stints in the food and beverage (F&B) sector and fashion retail.
In 2010, she also co-founded a bus service for university students, and it was featured in The Straits Times.
That in turn led to an invitation to speak at an entrepreneurship event hosted by a veteran banking and finance professional who had just returned from Hong Kong to set up a private equity and real estate fund here.
Ms Koe offered to help him get the company up and running, and gained first-hand exposure to the structuring of private equity and real estate projects. He also encouraged her to consider a career in investment banking.
She cut her teeth in fixed income as a debt capital markets analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Singapore, before becoming an associate in the same field at ANZ Hong Kong.
Then came a pivot to the FX markets in 2016. She became chief operating officer of a brokerage and co-founded a consultancy before joining Salzworth in 2019.
“One of the biggest takeaways from the bus venture was the importance of networking and establishing connections... without the venture, I would not have met him, and my professional path would have been vastly different,” says Ms Koe, who is Singaporean and holds Hong Kong permanent residency.
Q: What is in your personal portfolio?
A: The bulk of my portfolio is in currency investments held for the long term. Liquid investments make up 75 per cent of my portfolio. About 80 per cent is in currency and gold investments and 20 per cent in exchange-traded funds and crypto.
T-bill rates are attractive so I added some in the fourth quarter to park my Supplementary Retirement Scheme funds and idle cash.
Meanwhile, 25 per cent of my portfolio is in illiquid angel and direct investments. These are more opportunistic – from time to time, I get shown deals by friends and syndicates and consider participating if they look interesting. These investments are in sectors like F&B, biotech, electric vehicles and cloud-based services.
Long-term compounding is my preferred way of investing. There is no holy grail investment or strategy that can give you profits 100 per cent of the time. At the end of the day, looking after your risk and preserving your capital are the key to the longevity of any trading or investments.
Upon graduation, I used my first pay cheque to secure full insurance coverage for my whole family.
I have seen my mum battle chronic disease for the past 30 years with only a limited hospitalisation plan, which added a lot of financial stress to my family.
Hence, I learnt from a very young age that health insurance coverage is essential.
Given my circumstances, I keep most of my assets in liquid investments, in case I am met with unexpected expenses.
Q: What has been your biggest investing mistake, and best investment?
A: Crypto and decentralised finance have been a painful lesson, with a six-figure loss. I have experienced stablecoin unpeg, rug pulls (where developers promote a project before disappearing with investors’ money), wallet hacks, brokerage liquidations and the ongoing crypto winter.
I treat these as tuition fees in learning first-hand about the crypto world. That said, I still maintain a small bag of blue-chip coins for the long term, with my holdings spread across multiple warm and cold wallets. (Cold wallets are not connected to the Internet.)
My best investment over the past decade has been in currency strategies. FX is an evergreen asset class, unlike common asset classes like equities, which often cycle through several years of bull or bear markets. FX is not that seasonal, and it is possible to achieve positive returns year on year.
My average yearly returns have been 8 per cent to 10 per cent from currency arbitrage since 2013, and 10 per cent to 15 per cent from technical trading since 2017.
(Currency arbitrage allows investors to make money from different rates offered by various brokers for a particular currency pair, while technical trading involves forecasts of trends and price movements.)
Outside of financial investments, my best undertaking would be the engagement of a personal trainer during the pandemic. Incorporating strength training into my fitness regime has helped to improve my health, physique, endurance and mood, and enhanced my thought process. A healthy mind is possible only in a healthy body.
Q: Describe your lifestyle, and how your growing-up years shaped your perspective of money.
A: I am renting a place in Tanjong Pagar. My partner and I enjoy the variety of food options in Keong Saik and Duxton, and access to amenities and fitness studios nearby. I’m also part of a Marina Bay running club, where we do weekly runs around the bay.
Perhaps due to my stint in Hong Kong where I always stayed within a 10-minute taxi ride from my office, I have grown accustomed to living near the Central Business District. I prefer a central location as my office is in Raffles Place and I do not drive. I get a lot done in taxis such as taking calls and getting some shut-eye.
I have been renting since I moved to Hong Kong in 2012 and returned to Singapore in 2017. I have a busy schedule, and have lived alone to have the headspace to be creative and think about things deeply. On this note, I have always ensured that I can cover my rent with my investment income.
When it comes to retirement, I’m still in the midst of building and hustling, and I’m enjoying the journey. So frankly, I have not planned that far ahead. I hope to pay it forward and contribute professionally in a meaningful way when I retire, so I might explore taking on adviser roles in various capacities.
I come from a humble family background – my parents worked hard and had multiple jobs to manage expenses through my childhood and teenage years. It did not help that my mom was taken ill with a chronic disease a year after I was born, which added further financial and mental stress on my family. It’s miraculous that she is still alive today, which I am immensely grateful for.
I was determined from a young age to give a comfortable life to my family. While my friends were busy studying, I was busy with part-time jobs.
However, I realised at a young age that I cannot just be working for money, and I need my money to work for me. This got me into exploring personal finance and investments. I want to create several revenue generators through my own businesses and investments.