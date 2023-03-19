Me & My Money: 35-year-old fund manager has not recorded a losing year in FX markets

SINGAPORE – Currency investments can be notoriously risky, but they have provided an element of stability to fund manager Ashli Koe’s personal portfolio amid volatile markets.

Ms Koe, 35, has not recorded a losing year since she started investing in foreign exchange (FX) markets a decade ago.

They have consistently delivered superior risk-adjusted returns and outperformed most traditional asset classes during periods of market turmoil, she says.

FX investing is also central to her work at Salzworth Asset Management, where she manages the firm’s Global Currency Fund, which trades G-10 currencies – a group comprising the world’s most popular and liquid ones.

Finance is far from Ms Koe’s only venture. She had racked up more than 20 jobs by the time she finished her bachelor of business administration at the National University of Singapore (NUS), including stints in the food and beverage (F&B) sector and fashion retail.

In 2010, she also co-founded a bus service for university students, and it was featured in The Straits Times.

That in turn led to an invitation to speak at an entrepreneurship event hosted by a veteran banking and finance professional who had just returned from Hong Kong to set up a private equity and real estate fund here.

Ms Koe offered to help him get the company up and running, and gained first-hand exposure to the structuring of private equity and real estate projects. He also encouraged her to consider a career in investment banking.

She cut her teeth in fixed income as a debt capital markets analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Singapore, before becoming an associate in the same field at ANZ Hong Kong.

Then came a pivot to the FX markets in 2016. She became chief operating officer of a brokerage and co-founded a consultancy before joining Salzworth in 2019.

“One of the biggest takeaways from the bus venture was the importance of networking and establishing connections... without the venture, I would not have met him, and my professional path would have been vastly different,” says Ms Koe, who is Singaporean and holds Hong Kong permanent residency.

Q: What is in your personal portfolio?

A: The bulk of my portfolio is in currency investments held for the long term. Liquid investments make up 75 per cent of my portfolio. About 80 per cent is in currency and gold investments and 20 per cent in exchange-traded funds and crypto.

T-bill rates are attractive so I added some in the fourth quarter to park my Supplementary Retirement Scheme funds and idle cash.

Meanwhile, 25 per cent of my portfolio is in illiquid angel and direct investments. These are more opportunistic – from time to time, I get shown deals by friends and syndicates and consider participating if they look interesting. These investments are in sectors like F&B, biotech, electric vehicles and cloud-based services.