Market volatility, lack of funding behind job cuts at crypto firms

The road ahead for cryptocurrency firms will be bumpy, with more players likely to tighten their belts in the coming weeks following a spate of job cuts at big names like Coinbase, Crypto.com and BlockFi.

Yesterday, crypto exchange Coinbase told staff in an e-mail it would cut 18 per cent of full-time jobs. It employs about 5,000 people.

Chief executive Brian Armstrong said the decision was due to "the broader market downturn", and because "we grew too quickly".

The layoffs come less than two weeks after Coinbase announced a hiring freeze.

Crypto players based here said the current events were a correction, as many firms had aggressively expanded before macroeconomic conditions worsened.

They attributed the layoffs to market uncertainty, volatility and greater difficulty in securing additional funding.

The move at Coinbase followed crypto lending platform BlockFi's announcement on Monday that it would lower headcount by about 20 per cent, while digital currency exchange Crypto.com said last Friday it would axe about 260 employees, or 5 per cent of its corporate workforce.

When asked, Crypto.com called the decision "difficult", and said that the cuts were "targeted". "We remain focused on investing resources into product and engineering capabilities to develop world-class products, as well as our strategic sports partnerships, and believe they will continue to play a crucial role in our mission to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency," it said.

Earlier this month, crypto exchange Gemini Trust said it would slash 10 per cent of its staff.

Tokenize Xchange's founder and chief executive Hong Qi Yu said venture capital firms will be more picky now "as the cheap money era no longer exists".

Liquidity in the tech sector has been drying up on the back of investor jitters in a global market rout coinciding with sharp interest rate hikes by major central banks to counter soaring inflation.

Mr Daiki Moriyama, director of Oasys, an eco-friendly blockchain built for gamers, said the digital asset market is now taking a cautious approach, pricing in the possibility that the current bearish sentiment will last a little longer.

What has not helped is that many players had grown rapidly the past few years and engaged in an intense war for talent, said Mr Chen Zhuling, chief executive and founder of blockchain fintech company RockX.

"This inevitably makes it more difficult when companies need to look at their bottom line and start laying off good people," he noted.

Bucking the trend, however, some crypto firms such as Tokenize and Binance said they continued to be on the lookout for talent.

The digital asset market has been in a bloodbath in recent months, with total global market capitalisation or value falling under US$1 trillion (S$1.39 trillion) on Monday. The woes extended to yesterday, marking a far cry from its US$3.2 trillion peak last November.

Bitcoin, the world's most popular and valuable digital currency, was not spared, sinking to new 18-month lows yesterday. Popular digital currency Ether also hit new lows yesterday, with other emerging market currencies also in the doldrums.

But players here believe that the current woes in the digital asset space will pass.

RockX's Mr Chen said: "As part of an emerging technology class, many blockchain-related businesses demonstrate highly cyclical traits - it starts with hype, followed by a large bubble, and then doubts as the market recedes - repeating again and again every other year."

Ms Katherine Ng, head of Asia-Pacific marketing and operations at Tezos blockchain platform TZ APAC, said the slump now comes on the heels of staggering industry growth and might dampen sentiments about blockchain's potential.

But she noted that it is also during such a time that the industry will see an acceleration in innovation as competition intensifies.

The Asia Blockchain Association said that the current correction, though severe, is a timely wake-up call for the industry to revert to its fundamentals.

"When businesses realise that crypto and blockchain can indeed unlock value for both substantive businesses and those who are left by the wayside by traditional platforms, that is when we will see a fundamental shift in perception and value," it said.

The association added that it is optimistic the current bear market will give the industry time to reflect and improve infrastructure, as well as provide more upskilling opportunities for talent in Asia.

