You are treating the family to a dinner at a new restaurant near your home. Before walking there, you stuff two $50 notes into your pocket as you assume it would be enough. Imagine the embarrassment when the waiter shows you a bill for $120 later.

If you think being caught in public without enough money is bad, imagine the horror of having a bank account that has only a little left at old age because you have underestimated the expenses that you have to pay all these years.