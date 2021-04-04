Making Strides in Covid-19 battle

India's Strides Pharma, whose unit will make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, is emblematic of the country's strengths in biomedical science

Associate Editor
  • Published
    37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Unlike its giant outsourcing companies such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys Technologies, India's pharmaceutical makers are a lot less understated in their public profiles even as they are the No. 1 supplier of generics globally.

Those who know something of the industry would recognise Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories as among the better known names in a highly fragmented space. In the first quarter of this year, one firm that caught global attention was Bangalore-based Strides Pharma Science.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 04, 2021, with the headline 'Making Strides in Covid-19 battle'. Subscribe
Topics: 