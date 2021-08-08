LV handbags still the rage in pandemic

French owner of luxury brands upbeat after posting stellar results on strong consumer demand

A bag designed by Virgil Abloh for fashion house LVMH in 2019. The luxury goods brand has made a 60 per cent stake purchase in Off-White, the streetwear brand by Abloh, who is also in charge of menswear design at Louis Vuitton.PHOTO: REUTERS
The demand for popular designer handbags is very strong even though people are staying home more these days. Sales of Louis Vuitton handbags and the easing of coronavirus lockdowns across the world helped revenue soar at fashion house LVMH.

In a stellar quarter for the owner of some of the world's best-known luxury brands, like-for-like sales at the group rose 84 per cent in the three months through June, ahead of analysts' expectations. Much of the gain was fuelled by demand for fashion and leather goods, particularly at Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Loewe and Celine, the company said in a statement.

