LV handbags still the rage in pandemic

The demand for popular designer handbags is very strong even though people are staying home more these days. Sales of Louis Vuitton handbags and the easing of coronavirus lockdowns across the world helped revenue soar at fashion house LVMH.

In a stellar quarter for the owner of some of the world's best-known luxury brands, like-for-like sales at the group rose 84 per cent in the three months through June, ahead of analysts' expectations. Much of the gain was fuelled by demand for fashion and leather goods, particularly at Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Loewe and Celine, the company said in a statement.