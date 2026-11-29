Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

Experiencing a major financial loss at a young age taught Audrey Lam to ask harder questions and invest only in things she understands.

SINGAPORE – Audrey Lam made her worst financial mistake when she was 25, about a year after she had started working.

She invested $50,000 in a restaurant crowdfunding project and lost every cent.

Lam, 45, now a business development director at Swedish defence firm Saab Singapore, recalled: “At the time, it felt like a genuine opportunity. Crowdfunding – where a large group of people each contribute smaller amounts to back a business or idea – was still relatively new and exciting.”

She added that she did not ask hard enough questions about the project or stress-test the crowdfunder’s assumptions.

“I simply believed in it, largely because friends had participated in similar projects and done well. I assumed their experience would be mine too.”

She did not even dare to tell her family about the loss, she added.

But it turned out that 25 was also a good age to make mistakes. “Fortunately, I was young enough, and I had sufficient runway to grow my money again.”

Lam mused: “It is partly what made me the careful, deliberate investor I am today. It is why I only invest in things I must at least understand, and why I try not to let excitement override analysis.”

Her philosophy now when it comes to growing her money is patience, diversification and the right conditions. It involves “not panicking when the weather changes, but knowing when to pivot when something does not suit me any more”.

She also dabbled in cryptocurrency when the market was climbing, just before prices plunged.

“I held on, waited it out, and eventually recovered, but the experience left me more uncomfortable than the returns were worth,” she said.

“I decided it was not the right fit for my temperament and exited. That episode reinforced something I now hold firmly: Know yourself as an investor. For me, steady and sustainable will always beat fast and uncertain.”

Lam also has this message for anyone who also goes through the experience of a major financial loss, especially at a young age: Do not let it defeat you.

“Treat it as tuition for a very expensive but very effective financial lesson. Time heals financial wounds faster than you expect. The money, I eventually rebuilt. The wisdom, I still carry.”

Lam worked at the Defence Science and Technology Agency after graduating from the National University of Singapore with an honours degree in mechanical engineering. There, she worked on naval gun systems, underwater platforms and unmanned systems.

She moved to Changi Airport Group after about a decade and worked in IT and employee digital transformation, before joining Saab.

Lam is married to a 49-year-old who works in SMRT. They have a son, aged nine, and daughter, seven.

Q: Do you invest?

A : I participate in Saab’s employee share plan, which I appreciate, as it aligns me with the company’s long-term performance.

Apart from that, my portfolio spans dividend shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), endowment plans and investment-linked policies. I also maximise my savings account interest through a multiplier account.

I invest consistently in broad-based ETFs, as they give me diversification without the need to constantly monitor individual stocks. It suits my temperament as an investor. I can simply stay invested for the long term and let compounding work quietly in the background.

But beyond the financial instruments, I have come to believe deeply that the most important investments I can make are in my health and in protecting my family.

Last year, two friends in their 40s died suddenly. Around the same time, a routine check revealed I had high cholesterol. It was a reminder that life is unpredictable.

Those thoughts changed how I spend my money. I enrolled in a weight management programme, cleaned up my diet and committed to exercising regularly.

Q: What was your first exposure to investing?

A : I bought dividend shares and some endowment plan when I started working. I remember feeling quite adult when I set up my UOB Kay Hian account, even though the investment amounts were modest.

Q: What has been your best financial decision?

A : It has been property investments. Singapore property is one of the most reliable long-term investments. Land is genuinely scarce, demand is structurally supported, and the Government actively manages supply. Unlike shares, it does not require constant monitoring. Prices may dip in the short term, but the long-term trajectory has been consistently upward.

My husband and I have since sold a couple of earlier properties at decent gains, and our remaining property generates passive rental income every month. That shift from earned income to passive income has been quietly transformative.

Q: Money wise, what were your growing-up years like?

A : I grew up in a modest family in which my dad was the sole provider. As children, we did not have the luxury of travelling or lessons like swimming or cycling. The first time I travelled was when I went on a package tour to Malaysia after I completed my PSLE. Even though my parents were prudent, they always made sure we had enough.

My dad died very suddenly when he was fairly young, due to a cardiac arrest. Thankfully, my sister and I had both just started working. If not, it would have been financially challenging for my mum to care for two children without a job.

All these shaped the way I approached personal financial planning today – spending within our means and planning for rainy days. But I am not extreme about it. I believe in splurging on the right things, especially travel and experiences with my children because those memories outlast anything you can buy.

Q: What was your childhood dream?

A : My childhood dream was to be a lawyer, as I watched a lot of TVB dramas when I was young, and File Of Justice was such a hit back then.

Q: What was your most memorable encounter with money?

A : It was when I bought my first Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) HDB flat with my husband as our matrimonial home. I was quite surprised that my savings could contribute rather significantly to the down payment. I remember feeling proud of myself that the discipline of saving had compounded into something real and tangible.

Q: Where is home for you?

A : I live in a three-bedroom freehold condominium in the eastern side of Singapore.

Q: Do you drive?

A : I do not have a driving licence, as it is so convenient to take public transport in Singapore.

Q: Describe your perfect day.

A : It would be waking up with no specific agenda. After taking the children to school, I would go for my workout. Realising that there’s no traffic jam on the Causeway, my husband and I would spontaneously drive to Johor Bahru for a hair treatment and massage, followed by bubble tea. In the evening, we would have some family bonding time by playing pickleball with the children, watching a movie or playing board games.

Money Matters

Q: What would you do if you suddenly had a windfall of $1 million?

A : Half goes straight to paying off part of the mortgage on my condominium. There is something deeply satisfying about reducing debt, especially big-ticket items like a house.

Then, $350,000 goes into ETFs – automate it, forget about it and let compounding do its quiet magic.

The remaining $150,000 would be used to create memories for everyone who is part of my story – a relaxing and indulgent family trip to somewhere none of us has been before.

Q: If you suddenly had only $100 to your name, what would you do with it?

A : I would put $45 into savings immediately. It’s an old habit I have – you never spend everything you have. Then, I’d spend $50 on a week’s worth of groceries to cook for my family, and the last $5 on bubble tea – likely without any toppings since I can’t afford it – to calm my nerves.

But the most important thing is to sit down, be honest about how I got there and make a plan. I have learnt the hard way that financial mistakes are recoverable. What you cannot recover from is doing nothing about them.