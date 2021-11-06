For Subscribers
Commentary
Long-term approach needed for investing in China
The challenge lies in identifying potential future winners amid shift towards 'common prosperity'
China is at the top of investors' minds as they try to understand its policy shift towards "common prosperity".
This idea is not new. So far, the push for common prosperity has encompassed policies including curbing tax evasions, limits on the hours that technology sector employees can work, bans on for-profit tutoring, and strict guidelines on the time minors can spend playing video games.
