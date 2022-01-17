Key facts to know about Singapore’s oldest local ETF

Do not put all your eggs in one basket – this is one of the golden rules of investing, and for good reason. Building a diversified portfolio helps investors spread out risk over multiple stocks and sectors, cushioning the impact of dips in performance.

Investing in an exchange traded fund (ETF) is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to inject diversity into your portfolio, with the minimum lot size for SGX-listed ETFs being just one unit starting on January 17, 2022.

Most ETFs track a collection of assets, offering exposure to a diverse basket of securities without having investors to hand-pick and purchase each one individually. By enabling investors to invest in the long-term growth of a particular country, region or sector, many ETFs also lend themselves well to a buy-and-hold investing style. The many advantages of ETFs have contributed to their outsized growth over the years. In 2021, global and local Singapore ETF assets under management broke records – with Assets Under Management (AUM) surpassing $13.52 trillion and $10 billion respectively.1

The SPDR® Straits Times Index (STI) ETF: ES3 (“the Fund”) is perhaps the largest and most well-known equities ETF on the SGX. Tracking the FTSE/SGX Straits Times Index, a globally recognized benchmark index and market barometer for Singapore, the Fund offers investors the opportunity to gain diversified exposure to Singapore’s largest companies and participate in the market’s long-term growth potential via a single transaction, at a low-cost.

As the Fund celebrates its 20th anniversary, here are some key facts to know:

Creating the first Singapore market ETF

The listing of SDPR Straits Times Index ETF on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) on April 17, 2002 marked the beginning of Singapore’s local ETF market. Since its inception, investors of all types have leveraged the fund to tap into Singapore’s economic growth and to gain exposure to companies that are household names.

The Fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), one of world’s largest investment management companies with $5.22 trillion in AUM as of September 2021. Beyond pioneering the first local Singapore ETF, the asset manager also launched the first ETF in the US (1993), Hong Kong S.A.R. (1999), and Australia (2001).

Since the Fund’s inception, SSGA’s team of investment experts has continued to rigorously manage the ETF’s holding over the years. The ETF’s periodic rebalancing (including, adding and removing constituents stocks) means that investors can maintain consistent exposure to SGX’s largest companies, even as the market evolves and new winners and losers emerge.

A barometer for the Singapore market

As one of the most business-friendly countries in the world with a highly attractive tax framework, Singapore has become a hub for businesses looking to expand their presence in Asia.

The economy has proved resilient to exogenous shocks, amplifying the Singapore market’s attractiveness to investors who prioritise stability. In 2020, the economy contracted by 5.8 per cent2 in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic in what has been the city-state’s worst recession to date. It has since bounced back strongly, with GDP growth of about 7 per cent recorded for 2021.3

Given the robustness of the Singapore economy, long-term investors who wish to profit from its strong performance may consider the SPDR Straits Times Index ETF.

The Fund’s underlying benchmark, the FTSE/SGX Straits Times Index, serves as the Singapore stock market’s primary benchmark and includes the market’s most liquid companies. As a capitalisation-weighted stock market index featuring some of Singapore’s most established companies, the index’s performance is closely tied to the country’s overall economic growth.

Reflecting the weighting of the index, the ETF tracks the performance of the top 30 eligible companies on SGX, with a total market capitalisation of $25.4 billion, representing roughly 80 per cent of SGX’s market value as of Dec 2021.

Constituents include some of Singapore’s most recognisable enterprises such as DBS, CapitaLand, Singtel and Singapore Airlines and covers a number of top-performing sectors such as banking, industrial goods, and real estate.

A history of strong returns

Since its inception, the SPDR STI ETF has grown to become the largest locally listed equities ETF in Singapore.

As the first Singapore ETF to be listed on SGX, it has amassed $1.6 billion in AUM as at Jan 5, 2022. The large fund size enables the ETF to offer a low expense ratio of just 0.30 per cent and high liquidity, which, in turn, offer investors better value for money and greater flexibility.4

This makes the ETF a versatile addition to the portfolios of a wide range of investors, from young investors looking for affordable long-term investment vehicles, to those making preparations for retirement.

Since the fund’s launch, it has achieved 230 per cent in performance returns.4 An investor who invested $10,000 in 2002 and reinvested all dividends and distributions would have seen their portfolio grow to $33,000 today.

The ETF’s portfolio growth over the past 10, five and three years has been 52.92 per cent, 23.57 per cent and 8.25 per cent respectively.4 Assuming an initial investment of $10,000 over the same periods, investors reinvesting all dividends and distributions would have seen their portfolio grow to $15,292, $12,354 or $10,825, respectively.

More recently, the Fund has achieved 11.43 per cent growth over the past year.4 An investor who invested $10,000 in the ETF one year ago and reinvested all dividends and distributions would have a portfolio value of $11,430 today.

For investors looking for a passive income stream, the Fund also pays out a dividend on a semi-annual basis. Its dividend yield for 2021 was 2.61 per cent.4

Offering diversified exposure to 30 of Singapore’s leading companies, the SPDR Straits Times Index ETF enables investors to affordably invest in the city-state’s long-term economic growth. The small minimum lot size for ETF shares makes them highly accessible to investors of all budgets, from beginners to experienced traders. With returns outpacing current Central Provident Fund (CPF) interest rates, the Fund is also an option for those looking to build a retirement portfolio to supplement their CPF payouts. Investors can access the Fund with a local stock broker or brokerage firm.

The SPDR Straits Times Index ETF has grown from strength to strength over the past 20 years. To invest in the future of the Singapore economy through the fund, click here for more information.

Footnotes:

1. https://www.ft.com/content/b9b8c57e-25a5-4dc7-aa02-945337b588cb

https://www.sgx.com/research-education/market-updates/20210811-singapor…

2, https://www.todayonline.com/singapore/singapores-economy-contracts-58-c…

3. https://www.mti.gov.sg/Newsroom/Press-Releases/2021/11/MTI-Forecasts-GD….

4. https://www.ssga.com/sg/en/individual/etfs/funds/spdr-straits-times-ind…, January 5, 2022.

Disclaimer:

The views expressed in this material are the views of State Street Global Advisors SPDR through the period ended January 5, 2022 and are subject to change based on market and other conditions. This document contains certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.

Nothing in this document constitutes investment advice and should not be relied upon as such. The value of units in the SPDR® Straits Times Index ETF (the “Fund”) may fall or rise. Past performance of the Fund is not indicative of future performance. Distributions from the Fund are contingent on dividends paid on underlying investments of the Fund and are not guaranteed. Listing of the Fund on the Singapore Stock Exchange does not guarantee a liquid market for the units and the Fund may be delisted from the Singapore Stock Exchange. The Fund’s Prospectus is available from State Street Global Advisors Singapore Limited (SSGA, Company Registration number: 200002719D, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore) or can be downloaded from the SSGA website.

The returns were calculated on an offer to bid/ single pricing basis on Singapore Dollar terms (taking into account any subscription and realization fee), with all dividends and distributions reinvested taking into account all charges payable upon reinvestment.

The Fund is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPH Data Services Pte Ltd or Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (collectively "SPH") or FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"). SPH and FTSE bear no liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Fund. No warranties, representations or guarantees of any kind are made in relation to the Straits Times Index ("Index") or the Fund by FTSE or SPH. All intellectual property rights in the Index vest with SPH. This publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.