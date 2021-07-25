In Good Company

Jixun Foo is a Singaporean with the Midas touch

Shanghai-based managing partner at venture capital firm GGV Capital has a knack for picking winners, including Baidu and Xpeng Motors

The big investment scores aside, Mr Jixun Foo counts his involvement in some key Chinese strategic mergers and acquisitions as his proudest career moments. One of those was the merger of Youku-Tudou, China's first multibillion-dollar tech merger, whe
The big investment scores aside, Mr Jixun Foo counts his involvement in some key Chinese strategic mergers and acquisitions as his proudest career moments. One of those was the merger of Youku-Tudou, China's first multibillion-dollar tech merger, where he helped to bridge the trust gap between the two companies.PHOTO: GGV CAPITAL
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Jixun Foo remembers the deal that won him recognition as a venture capital ace and his first-time entry to the Forbes Midas List.

Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ) ePlanet Ventures, a venture capital firm that was one of the early investors in Hotmail, had opened an office in Singapore and Mr Foo was hired to lead investment efforts in Asian companies.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 25, 2021, with the headline 'Jixun Foo is a Singaporean with the Midas touch'. Subscribe
Topics: 