For Subscribers
In Good Company
Jixun Foo is a Singaporean with the Midas touch
Shanghai-based managing partner at venture capital firm GGV Capital has a knack for picking winners, including Baidu and Xpeng Motors
Jixun Foo remembers the deal that won him recognition as a venture capital ace and his first-time entry to the Forbes Midas List.
Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ) ePlanet Ventures, a venture capital firm that was one of the early investors in Hotmail, had opened an office in Singapore and Mr Foo was hired to lead investment efforts in Asian companies.