In The Money

Is the tech boom tapering off?

This regular column addresses readers’ investing issues

Lazada, a unit of New York Stock Exchange-listed Alibaba, announced plans to reduce its headcount. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
23 min ago
Published
24 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Earlier in January 2024, Lazada, a unit of New York Stock Exchange-listed Alibaba, announced plans to reduce its headcount. The e-commerce arm Lazada operates in countries across South-east Asia, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The layoffs affected all functions, reports said. A CNBC report had put the cuts in the region of hundreds.

Subsequently, Google also announced job cuts. These were in areas such as the hardware and central engineering teams, as well as Google Assistant. Some estimates put the number affected at 1,000, with more layoffs expected this year.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top