Is the metaverse worth waiting for?

Imagine a three-dimensional online world where you teleport from your Singapore office to a meeting room in London, shop at a digital replica of your favorite clothing store then join a friend for a round of virtual golf. To some, this aspirational version of the internet known as the metaverse is the future of human interaction. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg changed the company’s name to Meta Platforms and is pouring billions of dollars a year into efforts to dominate this “next frontier.”

But it’s unclear what a unified virtual universe would look like, or whether people really want it.