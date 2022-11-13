Is the metaverse worth waiting for?

(FILES) In this undated handout file image courtesy of Meta Connect a person experiences the new Meta Quest Pro VR headset. - A year after rebranding itself from Facebook into Meta, the social network titan is striving to make the metaverse a routine part of daily life, offering users new features and promoting new virtual reality gear. (Photo by Meta Connect / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / META CONNECT" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Glenn CHAPMAN, "Meta working to speed up metaverse, but success far from certain" AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Imagine a three-dimensional online world where you teleport from your Singapore office to a meeting room in London, shop at a digital replica of your favorite clothing store then join a friend for a round of virtual golf. To some, this aspirational version of the internet known as the metaverse is the future of human interaction. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg changed the company’s name to Meta Platforms and is pouring billions of dollars a year into efforts to dominate this “next frontier.”

But it’s unclear what a unified virtual universe would look like, or whether people really want it. 

