Is Big Tech stocks' super power a myth?

Stocks similarly powered by size and growth factors can match or outperform them: Study

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Many Wall Street careers have been built touting the exceptional capacity of Big Tech stocks, including Amazon.com and Alphabet, to outrun everything else in the market.

Yet a recent study from the Singapore Management University argues that the super power of the Faang cohort is exaggerated. The bulk of their gains since 2013 came thanks to a broader market appetite for large companies and those with strong earnings growth, according to associate professor of finance Roger K. Loh who studied how investment factors influence returns.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 12, 2021, with the headline 'Is Big Tech stocks' super power a myth?'. Subscribe
Topics: 