Is Big Tech stocks' super power a myth?

Many Wall Street careers have been built touting the exceptional capacity of Big Tech stocks, including Amazon.com and Alphabet, to outrun everything else in the market.

Yet a recent study from the Singapore Management University argues that the super power of the Faang cohort is exaggerated. The bulk of their gains since 2013 came thanks to a broader market appetite for large companies and those with strong earnings growth, according to associate professor of finance Roger K. Loh who studied how investment factors influence returns.