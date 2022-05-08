Investing in the global transition to a more sustainable future

Investors have had a lot to grapple with in the last few years.

The Covid-19 pandemic and a rapidly changing macroeconomic outlook have brought unprecedented risks and volatility to financial markets, while the urgency to fight climate change has become one of the biggest challenges facing governments and industries.

These developments highlight the importance of “sustainable wealth”, which HSBC Premier describes as growing assets not just for the short term, but for the years and generations to come. To achieve that, investment portfolios must be able to stand the test of time.

Many investors are now rethinking their approach to investing, and seeking new ways to future-proof their portfolios as they look to build long-lasting wealth. More than ever before, investors are exploring new sustainability-themed investments.

“Employing ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors is a must,” says Mr James Cheo, Chief Investment Officer, South-east Asia at HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth. ESG refers to a set of criteria that investors commonly use to evaluate the impact of a company’s activities before making an investment decision.

“This will not only reduce the risk when it comes to investing, but also improve the resilience of your portfolio over the long run. That’s because the quality companies that you choose to invest in tend to deliver stronger, more sustainable earnings.”

It also allows investors to support the global movement towards a more sustainable and equitable future. The trend of aligning one’s values with investment decisions is taking off, especially among younger investors.

A survey by HSBC Global Asset Management last year found that over 82 per cent of investors in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom rate sustainable, environmental and ethical issues as “quite” or “very important” to their investments. In Singapore, that figure stands at 80 per cent.

But the investors estimated that on average, they explicitly consider ESG factors for only around 28 per cent of their current investments, according to the survey. That reveals a gap between investors’ intentions and their actions.

To help investors bridge the gap, HSBC has made sustainable financing and investment a priority. The bank has more than 150 years of experience navigating a constantly changing world, and it sees the transition to a net zero economy as a major opportunity for investors1.