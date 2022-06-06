Investing in the future of transportation: What are the opportunities to look out for?

As the global population grows and urbanisation progresses, the number of vehicles worldwide is expected to reach 2 billion by 20351. In addition to increasing road congestion and traffic accidents, vehicle growth also worsens the pollution problem.

Fortunately, with advancements and innovations in transportation technology, the way we use, drive and control transportation has evolved dramatically, which in turn has created new investment opportunities.

Key transportation growth trends

With the explosive growth of electric vehicles, driverless vehicles, intelligent logistics and car-sharing services, there has been a shift in commuter focus from driving to riding, giving rise to the concept of the passenger economy. This new passenger economy could potentially represent explosive growth from US$800 billion in 2035 to approximately US$7 trillion in 20502.

In the coming years, the mobility innovation market is expected to benefit from the following four growth engines – “CASE”:

“C”: Connectivity

With the rapid development of technologies such as 5G, big data, connected cars and cloud computing, the world of the future is set to be highly connected, and transportation is no exception. From 2018 to 2022, the number of cars with embedded connectivity being shipped worldwide3 is expected to reach 125 million.

“A”: Autonomy

Statistics show that there are 1.35 million casualties4 caused by traffic accidents every year, mostly due to human error. Road accidents can be reduced by 87%5 with the help of the latest autonomous driving technology. As much of the technology required to operate self-driving cars already exists, self-driving vehicles could become widely-adopted in the near future.

With the automobile industry consistently rolling out new features, including assisted parking, blind-spot detection, emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control, businesses engaged in related software and technology development are expected to benefit greatly.

“S”: Sharing

Traffic congestion in big cities rises as private car use increases. Ride-sharing services, which have been on the rise in recent years, are a fitting solution for this problem. From an environment and sustainability perspective, car-sharing can reduce the number of vehicles on the road by 28%6 and thus drastically enhance transportation efficiency and alleviate traffic congestion. The ready availability of cost- and time-saving car-sharing services encourages commuters to give up personal car ownership. In addition, ride-sharing services can also help to reduce roadside carbon emissions.

Ride sharing will be an important driver of a burgeoning passenger economy. In addition to small private cars, large cars for vacations or family trips are also finding their place in a shared-service market.

“E”: Electrification

In alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C, conventional fuel vehicles are likely to be gradually phased out and replaced by electric vehicles amidst a larger wave of global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The global automobile industry is now investing heavily in the research and development of electric vehicles. Automobile giants such as Daimler and BMW are aiming for electric7 cars to make up to 25% of cars sold by 2025.

Some Chinese manufacturers have set even more ambitious goals and are aiming for 100% of their car sales to be electric within four years8. By 2040, more than half of all new car sales in the world are expected to be generated by electric vehicles8.

For electric vehicles to enter the mainstream, consumers must be convinced that electric cars will not cost more than conventional vehicles. In other words, the cost of an electric vehicle must not exceed that of a conventional fossil fuel vehicle. The key to lowering the cost of electric vehicles lies in reducing the cost and performance of batteries. Due to rapid technological development, automobile battery capacity is likely to rise and costs to fall, providing tailwinds for the long-term development of electric vehicles.

In addition to private cars, there could also be investment potential in other electric vehicle types such as trucks, long-distance buses, railway trains and even planes, as well as the industrial chain for associated products and accessories such as batteries and charging equipment.