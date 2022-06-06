Investing in the future of transportation: What are the opportunities to look out for?

As the global population grows and urbanisation progresses, the number of vehicles worldwide is expected to reach 2 billion by 20351. In addition to increasing road congestion and traffic accidents, vehicle growth also worsens the pollution problem.
Fortunately, with advancements and innovations in transportation technology, the way we use, drive and control transportation has evolved dramatically, which in turn has created new investment opportunities.
Key transportation growth trends
With the explosive growth of electric vehicles, driverless vehicles, intelligent logistics and car-sharing services, there has been a shift in commuter focus from driving to riding, giving rise to the concept of the passenger economy. This new passenger economy could potentially represent explosive growth from US$800 billion in 2035 to approximately US$7 trillion in 20502.
In the coming years, the mobility innovation market is expected to benefit from the following four growth engines – “CASE”:
- “C”: Connectivity
With the rapid development of technologies such as 5G, big data, connected cars and cloud computing, the world of the future is set to be highly connected, and transportation is no exception. From 2018 to 2022, the number of cars with embedded connectivity being shipped worldwide3 is expected to reach 125 million.
- “A”: Autonomy
Statistics show that there are 1.35 million casualties4 caused by traffic accidents every year, mostly due to human error. Road accidents can be reduced by 87%5 with the help of the latest autonomous driving technology. As much of the technology required to operate self-driving cars already exists, self-driving vehicles could become widely-adopted in the near future.
With the automobile industry consistently rolling out new features, including assisted parking, blind-spot detection, emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control, businesses engaged in related software and technology development are expected to benefit greatly.
- “S”: Sharing
Traffic congestion in big cities rises as private car use increases. Ride-sharing services, which have been on the rise in recent years, are a fitting solution for this problem. From an environment and sustainability perspective, car-sharing can reduce the number of vehicles on the road by 28%6 and thus drastically enhance transportation efficiency and alleviate traffic congestion. The ready availability of cost- and time-saving car-sharing services encourages commuters to give up personal car ownership. In addition, ride-sharing services can also help to reduce roadside carbon emissions.
Ride sharing will be an important driver of a burgeoning passenger economy. In addition to small private cars, large cars for vacations or family trips are also finding their place in a shared-service market.
- “E”: Electrification
In alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C, conventional fuel vehicles are likely to be gradually phased out and replaced by electric vehicles amidst a larger wave of global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
The global automobile industry is now investing heavily in the research and development of electric vehicles. Automobile giants such as Daimler and BMW are aiming for electric7 cars to make up to 25% of cars sold by 2025.
Some Chinese manufacturers have set even more ambitious goals and are aiming for 100% of their car sales to be electric within four years8. By 2040, more than half of all new car sales in the world are expected to be generated by electric vehicles8.
For electric vehicles to enter the mainstream, consumers must be convinced that electric cars will not cost more than conventional vehicles. In other words, the cost of an electric vehicle must not exceed that of a conventional fossil fuel vehicle. The key to lowering the cost of electric vehicles lies in reducing the cost and performance of batteries. Due to rapid technological development, automobile battery capacity is likely to rise and costs to fall, providing tailwinds for the long-term development of electric vehicles.
In addition to private cars, there could also be investment potential in other electric vehicle types such as trucks, long-distance buses, railway trains and even planes, as well as the industrial chain for associated products and accessories such as batteries and charging equipment.
BNY Mellon Investment Management: Taking aim at the growth of mobility innovation
BNY Mellon Investment Management has launched the BNY Mellon Mobility Innovation Fund which aims to take advantage of promising growth trends in transport technology. With its long track record of analysing the automobile, component and software industries, the company aims to invest in enterprises that specialise in innovative research and development technologies in the domain of mobility innovation.
The fund focuses on the four growth engines of transport technology, “CASE” – connectivity, automation, sharing and electrification. BNY Mellon Investment Management’s bottom-up approach to stock-selection, combined with in-depth investigative research, allows them the flexibility to explore promising investment opportunities.
Theme-driven research has been at the heart of BNY Mellon Investment Management’s actively managed equity funds for over 15 years and has helped the company identify and capitalise on trends with the potential for growth.
What you should know about BNY Mellon Mobility Innovation Fund before investing
- The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies focused on innovation in transportation and related technologies globally.
- The Fund’s investment portfolio may fall in value and there is no guarantee of the repayment of principal.
- The value of securities of mobility innovation companies may be more susceptible to factors affecting mobility technology-related industries, greater government regulations, risks of developing technologies, competitive pressures.
- The Fund may invest in smaller companies which are likely to experience more share price volatility and be less liquid than larger companies.
- The Fund’s investment in emerging markets may be subject to risks of (i) social, political and economic instability; (ii) lack of liquidity; (iii) higher price volatility; (iv) national policy restrictions; (v) less developed legal structures; (vi) currency risks/ control, settlement risks and custody risks.
- The Fund may invest in derivatives which are volatile, involve special risks such as risk of disproportionate loss due to leverage, counterparty/credit risk, liquidity risk and valuation risks.
- Investors should not rely solely on this document to make investment decision. Please read the offering documents for more details of the highlighted risk factors.
Learn more about the BNY Mellon Mobility Innovation Fund today.
KEY INVESTMENT RISKS
Objective/Performance Risk: There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objectives.
Currency Risk: This Fund invests in international markets which means it is exposed to changes in currency rates which could affect the value of the Fund.
Derivatives Risk: Derivatives are highly sensitive to changes in the value of the asset from which their value is derived. A small movement in the value of the underlying asset can cause a large movement in the value of the derivative. This can increase the sizes of losses and gains, causing the value of your investment to fluctuate. When using derivatives, the Fund can lose significantly more than the amount it has invested in derivatives.
Emerging Markets Risk: Emerging Markets have additional risks due to less-developed market practices.
Market Capitalisation Risk: Investments in the securities of small to medium-sized companies (by market capitalisation) may be riskier and less liquid (i.e. harder to sell) than large companies. This means that their share prices may have greater fluctuations.
Counterparty Risk: The insolvency of any institutions providing services such as custody of assets or acting as a counterparty to derivatives or other contractual arrangements, may expose the Fund to financial loss.
Mobility Innovation Companies Risk: The value of investments in Mobility Innovation Companies may be negatively impacted by changes in regulation and are dependent upon consumer and business acceptance of new technologies. The Fund’s value may be more subject to market fluctuations than if it invested in a broader range of economic sectors.
Share Class Hedging Risk: The hedging strategy is used to reduce the impact of exchange rate movements between the share class currency and the base currency. It may not completely achieve this due to factors such as interest rate differentials.
Share Class Currency Risk: Share classes may be denominated in a different currency from the base currency of the Fund. Changes in the exchange rate between the share class currency and the base currency may affect the value of your investment. This document is for Professional Investors only and not for onward distribution. This document is not intended as investment advice.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
BNY Mellon Mobility Innovation Fund (the “Fund”) aims to achieve long-term capital growth by primarily gaining exposure to companies located worldwide that are focused on innovation in transportation and related technologies.
This Fund is a sub-fund under BNY Mellon Global Funds, plc (the “Responsible Person”), which is an open-ended umbrella investment company with variable capital incorporated in Ireland with segregated liability between sub-funds and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland. The Fund is recognised for retail distribution in Singapore under Section 287 of the Securities and Futures Act 2001. The Responsible Person has appointed BNY Mellon Investment Management Singapore Pte. Limited (“BNYM-IM-SG”) as its Singapore Representative. The prospectus in relation to the Fund is available and a copy of it may be obtained from http://www.bnymellonimapac.com/sg/funds or at BNYM-IM-SG’s distributors. A potential investor should read the prospectus before deciding whether to subscribe or purchase units in the Fund. The value of the units in the Fund and the income accruing to the units, if any, may fall or rise. The net asset value of the Fund is likely to have a high volatility due to its investment policies or portfolio management techniques. This document shall be used in Singapore only and shall not be used for the purpose of an offer or solicitation in any other jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful or not authorised. All information herein is made for information purposes only and subject to change at any time without notice, and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendation. Investors should seek relevant professional/financial advice before investing in the Fund and should read this document in conjunction with the prospectus of the Fund. The Responsible Person, BNYM–IM-SG and its affiliates are not responsible for any advice given to investors. Investments involve risks. A complete description of risk factors is set out in the Prospectus. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed. The Fund may invest in financial derivatives. When you sell your investment you may get back less than you originally invested. This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Issued by BNYM-IM-SG (Co. Reg. No. 201230427E)
AP3912-03-03-2022 (3M)
