Invest Talk Podcast: Retirement planning mistakes to avoid

In this episode, Su Shyan speaks with Mr Jonathan Chan, a Senior Financial Services Director at PhillipCapital, Singapore’s largest retail brokerage. Mr Chan has nearly three decades of experience in the finance industry and has been conducting retirement planning seminars since 2015.

Mr Chan highlights some of the common mistakes that investors make. Among them, to focus on keeping too much cash. Instead, people should look at using their capital to set up multiple income streams which will allow them to enjoy a more comfortable retirement.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:10 Outlook for inflation and interest rates

2:21 What are some of the more common mistakes made by investors in their retirement planning?

4:48 How much cash should you be keeping?

6:27 Hear about creating as many as 8 different retirement streams

8:02 Property as a retirement stream

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.