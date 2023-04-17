Invest Talk Podcast: Looking ahead after Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse banking woes

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST’s business correspondents and editors.
Host Lee Su Shyan - associate editor and senior columnist at The Straits Times - offers you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
Today, she and fellow associate editor Ven Sreenivasan discuss the banking crisis that hit the US and Swiss banking sectors.
Now in this episode recorded in early April 2023, they focus on how the crisis started, how it has been playing out and how the turmoil has shaken financial markets. What is the Singapore financial sector and what could be some of the possible scenarios over the next few months.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:15 How did the problems at Silicon Valley Bank start?
3:30 What was the issue at Credit Suisse?
5:22 The US Fed reaction and why this is not a repeat of the Global Financial Crisis
9:15 The impact on Singapore’s financial sector is likely to be limited
10:05 Can investors still remain in the market?
Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
