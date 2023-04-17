Invest Talk Podcast: Looking ahead after Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse banking woes

Today, she and fellow associate editor Ven Sreenivasan discuss the banking crisis that hit the US and Swiss banking sectors.

Now in this episode recorded in early April 2023, they focus on how the crisis started, how it has been playing out and how the turmoil has shaken financial markets. What is the Singapore financial sector and what could be some of the possible scenarios over the next few months.

Highlights:

1:15 How did the problems at Silicon Valley Bank start?

3:30 What was the issue at Credit Suisse?

5:22 The US Fed reaction and why this is not a repeat of the Global Financial Crisis

9:15 The impact on Singapore’s financial sector is likely to be limited

10:05 Can investors still remain in the market?

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai







Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.