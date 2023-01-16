Invest Talk Podcast: Listen to our tips on the stock market in 2023

(From left) ST associate editor Ven Sreenivasan, podcast producer Teo Tong Kai and associate editor Lee Su Shyan in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST’s business correspondents and editors.

Hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - associate editors at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.

In this episode, Su Shyan and Ven discuss the outlook for the Singapore stock market in 2023. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:20 How US Fed actions will likely affect the stock market 

5:00 Factors such as China’s economy and the war in Ukraine can have an impact on the stock market 

7:10 What should investors do to prepare themselves?

8:26 As interest rates remain elevated, what is the impact on Reits (Real estate investment trusts)?

10:05 The better-performing sectors of 2022 - oil and gas, food and consumer sectors - how are they likely to perform now that we are in 2023?

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

