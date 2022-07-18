Invest Talk Podcast: Stay invested in nervy stock market; focus on quality companies

Facing the threats of inflation, higher interest rates and a possible recession looming, ST associate editors Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan takes stock of the market and discusses what investors should note before venturing further into the market. PHOTO: PEXELS
(Clockwise from left) ST associate editors Ven Sreenivasan, Lee Su Shyan and podcast producer Teo Tong Kai in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.

Hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.

In this episode, they take stock of the markets and discuss what investors should note before venturing further into the market.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 Singapore’s stock market is still in the black this year unlike many others

3:53 Nervy stock market: Why investors should keep an eye on company earnings to see when they should get into the market 

5:45 Rising interest rates and how they affect company earnings 

8:00 How are Reits likely to perform in the upcoming round of company earnings?

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

