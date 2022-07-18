Invest Talk Podcast: Stay invested in nervy stock market; focus on quality companies

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.
Hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, they take stock of the markets and discuss what investors should note before venturing further into the market.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:50 Singapore’s stock market is still in the black this year unlike many others
3:53 Nervy stock market: Why investors should keep an eye on company earnings to see when they should get into the market
5:45 Rising interest rates and how they affect company earnings
8:00 How are Reits likely to perform in the upcoming round of company earnings?
Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
