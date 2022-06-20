Invest Talk Podcast: How to combat the triple threats of inflation, higher interest rates and recession

In this episode, they explain briefly how Singapore got into this current inflationary position as of June 2022, and how investors and people can cushion themselves against the effects.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:45 How Singapore got into inflationary position

04:20 What can consumers and investors do to mitigate inflation effects? Drive less, trimming when it comes to brands, holidays

05:26 Hedge against inflation with investments, especially those that give you a good yield, such as S-Reits

07:10 Tips for home owners with a mortgage

07:58 How can investors prepare for a possible recession?

