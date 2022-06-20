Invest Talk Podcast: How to combat the triple threats of inflation, higher interest rates and recession

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.
For Invest Talk, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors at The Straits Times - talk money matters, investing and offer you that extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, they explain briefly how Singapore got into this current inflationary position as of June 2022, and how investors and people can cushion themselves against the effects.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:45 How Singapore got into inflationary position
04:20 What can consumers and investors do to mitigate inflation effects? Drive less, trimming when it comes to brands, holidays
05:26 Hedge against inflation with investments, especially those that give you a good yield, such as S-Reits
07:10 Tips for home owners with a mortgage
07:58 How can investors prepare for a possible recession?
Register for ST's Head Start newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow ST's new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Read Lee Su Shyan's articles: https://str.sg/wuQs
Read Ven Sreenivasan's articles: https://str.sg/wuQe
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
