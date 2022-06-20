Invest Talk Podcast: How to combat the triple threats of inflation, higher interest rates and recession

In this episode of Invest Talk, ST associate editors Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan talk money matters, investing and stretching your hard-earned dollar.  ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.

For Invest Talk, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors at The Straits Times - talk money matters, investing and offer you that extra edge in managing your hard-earned money. 

In this episode, they explain briefly how Singapore got into this current inflationary position as of June 2022, and how investors and people can cushion themselves against the effects.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:45 How Singapore got into inflationary position

04:20 What can consumers and investors do to mitigate inflation effects? Drive less, trimming when it comes to brands, holidays

05:26 Hedge against inflation with investments, especially those that give you a good yield, such as S-Reits

07:10 Tips for home owners with a mortgage

07:58 How can investors prepare for a possible recession?

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

