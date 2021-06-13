How WFH is threatening iconic buildings

When the Gherkin tower opened 17 years ago, its skyline-defining silhouette heralded a new era in the low-rise City of London. Now, a spate of new planned skyscrapers threaten to erase it from view and from relevance.

As one of the Gherkin's main residents weighs a move, even iconic buildings risk struggling to keep or replace tenants in London's premier financial district. While the pandemic is emptying city offices at the fastest pace in more than a decade, it hasn't slowed the coming wave of towers. That carries a warning for landlords: if there is a return to the office, it won't be to drab buildings that feature only endless rows of desks.