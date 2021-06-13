How WFH is threatening iconic buildings

Customers will seek a different work space to adapt to the flexible demands of a post-Covid world

The City of London, with office skyscrapers commonly known as Cheesegrater, Gherkin and Walkie Talkie. As the role of the office refocuses on collaboration and innovation, customers will want less carpet and cubicles, more communal areas and break-ou
The City of London, with office skyscrapers commonly known as Cheesegrater, Gherkin and Walkie Talkie. As the role of the office refocuses on collaboration and innovation, customers will want less carpet and cubicles, more communal areas and break-out rooms.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When the Gherkin tower opened 17 years ago, its skyline-defining silhouette heralded a new era in the low-rise City of London. Now, a spate of new planned skyscrapers threaten to erase it from view and from relevance.

As one of the Gherkin's main residents weighs a move, even iconic buildings risk struggling to keep or replace tenants in London's premier financial district. While the pandemic is emptying city offices at the fastest pace in more than a decade, it hasn't slowed the coming wave of towers. That carries a warning for landlords: if there is a return to the office, it won't be to drab buildings that feature only endless rows of desks.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 13, 2021, with the headline 'How WFH is threatening iconic buildings'. Subscribe
Topics: 