When it comes to retirement planning, many of us overlook the importance of our CPF Ordinary Account (OA) just because it earns 1.5 percentage points less than the 4 per cent reaped by our Special Account (SA).

Many people want to top up their SA to the prevailing maximum - this year's full retirement sum (FRS) of $186,000 - but fewer will choose to put more money back into their OA, such as by refunding their mortgage.