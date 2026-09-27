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How to tap credit card perks and spend safely in retirement without falling into a debt trap

Retirees aged 65 and above can use their CPF LIFE payouts as a valid source of income when they apply for unsecured credit card facilities.

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SINGAPORE – Credit cards offer convenience, discounts and short-term flexibility, but some retirees may worry about scams, overspending and managing repayments on a reduced income.