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How to tap credit card perks and spend safely in retirement without falling into a debt trap

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Retirees aged 65 and above can use their CPF LIFE payouts as a valid source of income when they apply for unsecured credit card facilities.

Retirees aged 65 and above can use their CPF LIFE payouts as a valid source of income when they apply for unsecured credit card facilities.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Chor Khieng Yuit

  • Retirees aged 65 and above in Singapore can use their CPF LIFE payouts or other income sources to qualify for unsecured credit cards if they meet the $15,000 annual income threshold.
  • Credit cards offer retirees convenience, cash rebates, and the ability to manage payments like insurance premiums, but require careful spending to avoid debt traps.
  • Experts advise retirees to hold no more than two credit cards and to pay their balances in full and on time to avoid high interest charges and financial risks.

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SINGAPORE – Credit cards offer convenience, discounts and short-term flexibility, but some retirees may worry about scams, overspending and managing repayments on a reduced income.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.