How to get lower rental rates, better leasing terms

In the first quarter of this year, condo rents grew at their fastest pace since 2010 to a new record and are up by almost 12 per cent from last year. During the pandemic, demand changes have accelerated with many Singaporeans renting due to construction delays in housing projects, especially Build-To-Order flats.

More upgraders are also renting after selling their flats to avoid paying the additional buyer's stamp duty when purchasing a new property. Many foreigners, expatriates, Singaporeans and permanent residents have also returned from abroad.