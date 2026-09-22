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How to get friends to share expenses during group holidays

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Most people make the mistake of not talking about spending limits and repayment plans before the trip.

Most people make the mistake of not talking about spending limits and repayment plans before a trip.

PHOTO: PIXABAY

Ryley Ober

When Stasia Maltseva went to Thailand and Cambodia with six friends, everyone paid in cash and with no system to record expenses.

The cost of street food, souvenirs, group massages and tuk-tuk rides disappeared into an untraceable pit. They assumed they’d figure out the IOUs when the two-week trip ended. But when it came time to even out the books, “no one had the slightest idea” how much each person had spent, said Maltseva, a 36-year-old content manager from Amsterdam.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.