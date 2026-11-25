Looking beyond US tech giants, WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund portfolio manager Sanjay Ayer explains how the firm targets the two- to five-year stretch before a business becomes a consensus leader, and the risks it watches for

Identifying companies with long-term growth potential involves looking beyond financial performance to assess their competitive strengths and ability to adapt to change.

The recent sell-off in US technology stocks has highlighted the risks of relying too heavily on a handful of market giants.

For investors looking beyond these familiar names, the question is where to find the next generation of growth businesses without missing out on potentially attractive returns.

Sanjay Ayer, portfolio manager of the WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund (“WCM SGG Fund”), looks for companies with improving competitive advantages – an approach WCM SGG calls “moat trajectory” – aiming to identify them before their growth potential is widely recognised.

“It’s really the two- to five-year period, when a genuinely great business transitions from being misunderstood to widely accepted as a consensus leader,” he says.

“To identify moat trajectory, we use a forward-looking lens focused on incremental change as opposed to a backward-looking lens focused on static criteria.”

He explains that the WCM SGG Fund team uses a research exercise known as a pre-mortem to assess a company’s future prospects. Its analysts consider what could strengthen or weaken a business’s competitive position, then work backwards to identify the likely causes.

Ayer points to Amazon and Google as examples of businesses whose potential was once widely questioned.

“When I first joined the business, Google was one Yahoo innovation away from extinction. Amazon was widely perceived to be a bad business,” he recalls.

“These things seem silly now, but it goes to show that narratives and fundamentals can inflect quickly.”

Why culture matters

Beyond business fundamentals, the WCM SGG Fund team also examines something many investors may pay less attention to: corporate culture.

“We believe culture is the most understudied and underappreciated facet of investing,” says Ayer. “If you want to understand where a business is going to be in five or 10 years, you have to understand the people, the alignment, the incentives, and the adaptiveness of the culture.”

Sanjay Ayer, portfolio manager of the WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund, believes in the “moat trajectory”, which identifies companies before their growth potential is widely recognised. PHOTO: NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

To assess these qualities, the WCM SGG Fund team employs dedicated culture research analysts who work with academics and industry practitioners. Their research combines a structured set of questions with quantitative data to evaluate whether a company’s culture could influence its long-term growth.

The importance of adaptability can be seen in Sea Limited, the group behind Shopee and Garena, which the WCM SGG Fund invests in.

After a period of aggressive expansion, Sea faced mounting pressure to improve profitability. The company responded by cutting costs, scaling back spending and sharpening its focus on its core businesses.

For the WCM SGG Fund team, Sea’s ability to change course demonstrated how an adaptable corporate culture could help a business respond to challenges and strengthen its competitive position.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, Ayer believes the ability to recognise and respond to change will become increasingly important.

“When you think about how companies are going to adopt AI to and strengthen their competitive advantage, we think adaptability becomes paramount,” he says.

Looking beyond the AI giants

As the WCM SGG Fund team assesses how companies adapt to AI, it also seeks out businesses that could benefit from the growing demand for the technology.

“When AI began gaining traction in early 2023, we looked closely at Nvidia, but also asked ourselves: If Nvidia succeeds, who else stands to benefit? Where are the bottlenecks in the system?” says Ayer.

This prompted the WCM SGG Fund team to look beyond chipmakers to businesses that could benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure, including those involved in networking, data storage, memory and power generation.

Among the companies it identified was Siemens Energy which provides equipment and services needed to support the expansion of AI-related infrastructure.

Through its research on Siemens Energy and GE Vernova, two major suppliers of gas turbines used in power generation, the WCM SGG Fund team learnt that a shortage of workers needed to build gas turbine projects was becoming a constraint.

That insight led the firm to Argan, a US company involved in constructing power generation facilities.

But the WCM SGG Fund team’s search for growth is not limited to AI. The firm is also exploring opportunities in sectors such as senior housing, aerospace and defence, and subsea infrastructure investment.

Recognising hidden portfolio risks

Looking across different industries is also part of how the WCM SGG Fund team manages investment risk.

To Ayer, risk is not simply about market volatility or the possibility of losing money. It also involves recognising blind spots that could affect a portfolio’s performance.

He identifies two common problems. The first arises when investment managers become so focused on their areas of expertise that they adopt a narrow lens and overlook important changes.

The second involves hidden correlations, where investments that appear different are exposed to the same underlying risks.

Referring to fund managers who focus on individual companies, Ayer says: “Bottom-up managers often miss that 40% or 50% of your portfolio could be tethered to interest rates. Or, speaking today, 40% to 50% of your portfolio could be tethered to a singular AI factor.”

For the WCM SGG Fund team, looking beyond the market’s biggest names and reducing reliance on US mega-cap technology stocks means asking what could make a business stronger – and what investors may have missed.

As Ayer puts it: “Will this be a better business three years from now?”

The information in this article on the WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund is current as at Nov 26, 2026.

Why the WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund is different Investing in several global equity funds may seem like a good way to diversify. But if these funds hold many of the same stocks as major market indices, investors could end up with more exposure to the same companies than they realise. The WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund takes a different approach, investing in a concentrated portfolio of around 30 to 40 companies selected for their long-term growth potential. Unlike funds that closely track market indices, it has the flexibility to invest across countries, industries and company sizes. The result is a portfolio that looks markedly different from major global benchmarks, with lower exposure to US equities and technology than the S&P 500 and MSCI World indices. Source: Natixis Investment Managers, as of Sept 30, 2026*

Unearth growth opportunities with the WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund’s distinctive investment approach.

*Fund refers to WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund - LU2169560799 - R/A (USD). Reference Index (Benchmark) refers to MSCI All Country World Index Net Total Return USD. Calendar year returns: Fund: 2026 YTD: 8.38%; 2025: 45.7%; 2024: 54.7%; 2023: 25.2%; 2022: -40.8%.; 2021 (since inception): 13.14%. Share class inception: 26 April 2021. Benchmark: 2026 YTD: 13.03%; 2025: 22.3%; 2024: 17.5%; 2023: 22.2%; 2022: -18.4%; 2021: 18.54%. The reference index does not intend to be consistent with the environmental or social characteristics promoted by the fund. More recent performance may be lower or higher. Principal value and returns fluctuate over time (mainly as a result of currency fluctuations) so that shares, when redeemed, will be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance is based on the NAV (net asset value) of the share class and does not include the effect of sales charges, taxation or paying agent charges, and assumes reinvestment of dividends. If such charges were included, returns would have been lower. You may not invest directly in an index. For further information on the performance data, including calculation of performance during periods of share class inactivity or performance including maximum sales charge, please refer to the Fund Factsheet or any equivalent documents. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Disclaimer:

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