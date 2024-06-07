How to do business better by reading ‘non-business’ books

Here is a question I once asked myself while browsing in a modest-sized bookstore, one of my favourite things to do: If I had to read all the books in the store section by section, which one would I enjoy the most – and which one the least?

I am not a fan of self-help books and business or management books, two genres that have all too much in common. Granted, you can find some good advice in these books. But too often the exhortations are cliched or lacking in context. It is only a matter of time, I predict, before the most popular author in these genres is ChatGPT.