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How some people rely on dividend income so that they can live abroad

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They rely on their investments’ yield so that they can retire early and live in less expensive cities

Some people rely on their investments’ yield so they can retire early and live in less expensive cities.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

Jae Hyouk Jang travels for months at a time, making his way across Thailand, Vietnam and Laos in the past year. The 43-year-old recently quit his job as a security specialist and didn’t walk away rich. Instead, he’s living off just US$130,000 (S$166,000) in savings, using a supercharged investment strategy that has allowed him to leave the nine to five behind.

“I know some people might look at my decision and think it’s risky or even irresponsible,” Jang said in a social media post as he embarked on his adventure. “To me, the real risk is spending your life doing something that doesn’t bring you joy, waiting until you’re 65 to start living.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.